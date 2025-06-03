Gabe Camarillo , former U.S. Army under secretary, has been named senior vice president of defense technology solutions at KBR.

Camarillo will offer global scientific, engineering and technical services to advance KBR’s business across domains—land, sea, air and cyberspace—for the Department of Defense, U.K. Ministry of Defence and Australian Defence Force. In his new role, Camarillo will lead more than 7,500 employees and revenue of around $2 billion annually in fields and initiatives including AI and machine learning; research, development, test and evaluation; missile defense, and complex systems engineering and integration, among others.

Camarillo’s DOD Service

His most recent position, from February 2022 to January of this year, was as 35th under secretary of the U.S. Army, a Senate-confirmed position where he served as chief operating officer and chief management officer. Camarillo, in this position, assembled service budgets north of $185 billion, managed team members across the massive military component and headed up large-scale acquisition and research and development projects.

Camarillo also held previous leadership positions within DOD and the private sectors and has extensive legal experience in commercial litigation and election and government ethics law. He spent a year as U.S. Air Force assistant secretary for manpower and reserve affairs and served just over three years as principal deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for acquisition, logistics and technology.

Camarillo’s Private Sector Experience

He spent almost five years at SAIC, rising through the ranks to senior vice president for the Army business unit.

“KBR continues to drive growth and accelerate digital capability,” Mark Kavanaugh, KBR president for defense, intel and space, said in a statement. “With Gabe’s strong background alongside a successful business strategy, KBR is positioned to solve our customers’ toughest challenges on a global scale.”