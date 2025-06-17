General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. has entered into a partnership with Saab to enhance the MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft with airborne early warning and control, or AEW&C, capabilities .

GA-ASI said Sunday the SkyGuardian, SeaGuardian, the UK’s Protector and the MQ-9B short takeoff and landing aircraft will receive the AEW&C capability by 2026.

What Is the Airborne Early Warning and Control System?

The AEW&C system is designed to detect aircraft, guided missiles, drones and other threats, boosting an aircraft’s ability to defend against them. By integrating Saab’s AEW system, the MQ-9B is expected to reinforce its critical aloft sensing and aerial surveillance ability. The AEW sensors will enable the medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial systems to enhance their capabilities, including early detection and warning, long-range tracking, simultaneous target tracking, and flexible combat system integration. These will be supported by line-of-sight and satellite communication connectivity.

The pairing, bolstered by the MQ-9 B’s operational readiness, extends the effective ranges of current AEW fleets. Furthermore, the unmanned system enables the detection and targeting of threats without jeopardizing the warfighters’ lives.

Remarks by GA-ASI’s David Alexander

“High and low-tech air threats both pose major challenges to global air forces,” said David Alexander, GA-ASI president.

“We’re developing an affordable AEW solution in cooperation with Saab, the leading provider of AEW&C systems, that will transform our customers’ operations against both sophisticated cruise missiles and simple but dangerous drone swarms. We’re also making AEW capability possible in areas it doesn’t exist today, such as from some navy warships at sea,” Alexander added.