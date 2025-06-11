Nuclear fusion energy company Fuse has appointed four new advisers with expertise in national security and defense. Composed of former senior officials from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, National Security Agency and the Department of Justice, the group of advisory board appointees will support its goal of accelerating fusion energy commercialization and providing next-generation radiation impact testing, Fuse said Monday.

JC Btaiche, Fuse founder and CEO, described the four appointments as “pivotal” for the company, noting that the new advisers’ expertise will support the protection of U.S. strategic advantage and deterrence capabilities.

New Fuse Advisers

One of the advisers, Charles Richard, is a retired Navy admiral and former chief of the U.S. Strategic Command. Richard, who had also previously served as the Navy’s submarine forces commander, noted the vital role that Fuse’s radiation-as-a-service can play as U.S. defense platforms prepare for nuclear effects in the battlefield.

Another new Fuse advisory board appointee is Bill Crowell, a former NSA deputy director with private sector experience, having served as Cylink president and CEO. He said joining the Fuse advisory board offers an opportunity to contribute in advancing the sustainable use of fusion energy.

The new advisers also include Greg Dahlberg, former Army undersecretary and acting secretary, who had subsequently served as Lockheed Martin senior vice president Washington operations. He pointed out that the advances Fuse has made on radiation testing and hardening offer significant contributions to national security.

The fourth Fuse advisory board appointee, Amy Kurren, had a stint of more than six years at the Department of Justice, holding senior-level positions before joining the private sector on tenures as current legal counsel for Gecko Robotics and previously at Palantir. She conveyed delight in joining Fuse as an adviser, noting the company’s unique position to support U.S. leadership in fusion energy.

The new advisers are in addition to the seven other Fuse advisory board members, which also include former senior military and government officials.