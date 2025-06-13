Finch AI has partnered with Carahsoft to bring artificial intelligence and data management capabilities to the public sector.

Carahsoft said Wednesday it will serve as Finch AI’s public sector distributor and offer Finch for Text, Finch Analyst and Finch Insight Reports through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, including Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

Finch AI offers three technologies designed to enhance entity intelligence. Finch for Text utilizes a proprietary semantic understanding approach to establish a base layer for preparing data for AI applications. Finch Analyst leverages AI to enable interactive data discovery and exploration from a single view, while Finch Insight Reports offer entity intelligence reports that are quickly generated and shared with stakeholders.

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are thrilled to have the Finch AI solution set added to our portfolio,” said Michael Adams , senior sales director at Carahsoft. “Finch AI’s commitment to intelligence, defense and homeland missions, and to providing tools that meet the unique needs of these communities, makes Finch AI a sought-after partner across the federal government.”

“We believe the tremendous capabilities of Carahsoft will help bring increased awareness of Finch AI’s breakthrough technologies across government and other clientele,” stated Finch AI CEO Steve Baldwin.