The Potomac Officers Club is proud to present its summer series for 2025. This three-event series directly curated for GovCon executives will dive deep into the most important programs at the Department of Defense service branches. The 2025 Army Summit is coming soon on June 18, with the 2025 Air and Space Summit taking place on July 31 and the 2025 Navy Summit concluding the series on August 26.
POC is excited to offer a bundled ticket at a fantastic price to attend all three GovCon events! Buy yours now to learn about big budget programs like the proposed Golden Dome missile defense program, insights into DOD’s FY 2026 budget priorities and cutting-edge digital transformation efforts. Attendees will be able to attend fascinating keynotes from top-ranking DOD officials, learn about paradigm-shifting emerging technologies at panel discussions and create new relationships with over GovCon titans. Secure your spot at all three GovCon conferences today!
Here’s what you can expect at each summit.
2025 Army Summit
When: Wednesday, June 18
Where: Hilton McLean in Virginia
Keynote Speakers
- Leonel Garciga, chief information officer of the U.S. Army and Wash100 Award winner
- Lt. Gen. Karl Gingrich, deputy chief of staff, G-8, Army
- Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey, deputy chief of staff, G-6, Army
Panel Topics
- Supporting Warfighters on the Frontlines: Transforming Supply Chains via an Agentic AI Workforce
- Hybrid Cloud at the Tactical Edge
- Hyperconnected Warfare: Next-gen Orchestration of Humans, Machines, Transport and AI on the Battlefield
- Operationalizing the Modular Open Systems Approach, a.k.a. MOSA, with Digital Engineering
Sponsors
At the 2025 Army Summit, you’ll have the opportunity to strike up new partnerships with and learn about the latest offerings from:
LMI; SAIC; Cubic; Ultra I&C; Seekr; Carahsoft; Exiger; Appian; Akamai; Vultron; and Rubrik
2025 Air & Space Summit
When: Thursday, July 31
Where: Hilton McLean in Virginia
Keynote Speakers
- Gen. Michael Guetlein, vice chief of space operations at U.S. Space Force, Wash100 Award winner and Golden Dome initiative leader
- Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy, military deputy to the assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration
- Lt. Gen. Heath Collins, director of the Missile Defense Agency and a Wash100 Award winner
Panel Topics
- Powering Through: Resilient Energy Architectures for Sustained Space Operations
- Modernizing Mission Communication in Bring-Your-Own-Device Environments
- Golden Dome: Advancing Integrated Defense Through Industry Collaboration
- The New Space Race: Can Technology Outpace Emerging Threats?
- Winning With Data: Outpacing China Through AI, Integration and New Primes
- Breaking Barriers: Optical Data Relay to Modernize Space Communications
- Mission Integration: A Novel Approach to Driving Warfighter Outcomes
Sponsors
At the 2025 Air and Space Summit, you’ll be in position to meet with, view the latest offerings from and strike up new partnerships with:
Kepler; SAIC; Raft; BWX Technologies; Intelsat; Mattermost; Seekr; Exiger; Arcfield; Akima; Vultron and Booz Allen Hamilton
2025 Navy Summit
When: Tuesday, August 26
Where: Hilton McLean in Virginia
Keynote Speakers
- Capt. Joel Uzarski, director, NavalX, Office of Naval Research
- Jane Rathbun, chief information officer at the Department of the Navy and a Wash100 Award winner
- And more to be announced!
Panel Topics
- Consolidating the Digital Frontier: Modernizing Navy IT for a Unified Ecosystem
- Optimizing Navy Decision-Making With Generative AI: Balancing Human Insight With AI Precision
- Opportunities and Challenges in Delivering an Unmanned System Warship, a.k.a. UXV, to the Navy
- Trust and Beyond: Securing the Navy’s Information Environment
- Innovate to Dominate: Agile Acquisition and Industry Partnerships for Naval Superiority
- Emerging Technologies and Enterprise Services for Information Superiority
Sponsors
At the 2025 Navy Summit, utilize your chance to meet with, view the latest offerings from and forge new partnerships with:
SAIC; Seekr; Exiger; ManTech; Vultron; and more to be announced!
Take advantage of the opportunity to hear directly from high-level DOD speakers at the capital area’s premier GovCon conference series! You’ll want to attend all three events to fully maximize your bottom line, so buy your three-in-one ticket today!