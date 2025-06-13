The Potomac Officers Club is proud to present its summer series for 2025. This three-event series directly curated for GovCon executives will dive deep into the most important programs at the Department of Defense service branches. The 2025 Army Summit is coming soon on June 18, with the 2025 Air and Space Summit taking place on July 31 and the 2025 Navy Summit concluding the series on August 26.

POC is excited to offer a bundled ticket at a fantastic price to attend all three GovCon events! Buy yours now to learn about big budget programs like the proposed Golden Dome missile defense program, insights into DOD’s FY 2026 budget priorities and cutting-edge digital transformation efforts. Attendees will be able to attend fascinating keynotes from top-ranking DOD officials, learn about paradigm-shifting emerging technologies at panel discussions and create new relationships with over GovCon titans. Secure your spot at all three GovCon conferences today !

Here’s what you can expect at each summit.

When: Wednesday, June 18

Where: Hilton McLean in Virginia

Keynote Speakers

Leonel Garciga , chief information officer of the U.S. Army and Wash100 Award winner

, chief information officer of the U.S. Army and winner Lt. Gen. Karl Gingrich , deputy chief of staff, G-8, Army

, deputy chief of staff, G-8, Army Lt. Gen. Jeth Rey , deputy chief of staff, G-6, Army

Panel Topics

Supporting Warfighters on the Frontlines: Transforming Supply Chains via an Agentic AI Workforce

Hybrid Cloud at the Tactical Edge

at the Tactical Edge Hyperconnected Warfare: Next-gen Orchestration of Humans, Machines, Transport and AI on the Battlefield

Operationalizing the Modular Open Systems Approach, a.k.a. MOSA, with Digital Engineering

Sponsors

At the 2025 Army Summit, you’ll have the opportunity to strike up new partnerships with and learn about the latest offerings from:

LMI; SAIC; Cubic; Ultra I&C; Seekr; Carahsoft; Exiger; Appian; Akamai; Vultron; and Rubrik

When: Thursday, July 31

Where: Hilton McLean in Virginia

Keynote Speakers

Gen. Michael Guetlein , vice chief of space operations at U.S. Space Force, Wash100 Award winner and Golden Dome initiative leader

, vice chief of space operations at U.S. Space Force, Wash100 Award winner and Golden Dome initiative leader Maj. Gen. Stephen Purdy , military deputy to the assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration

, military deputy to the assistant secretary of the Air Force for space acquisition and integration Lt. Gen. Heath Collins , director of the Missile Defense Agency and a Wash100 Award winner

Panel Topics

Powering Through: Resilient Energy Architectures for Sustained Space Operations

Modernizing Mission Communication in Bring-Your-Own-Device Environments

Environments Golden Dome : Advancing Integrated Defense Through Industry Collaboration

: Advancing Integrated Defense Through Industry Collaboration The New Space Race: Can Technology Outpace Emerging Threats?

Winning With Data: Outpacing China Through AI, Integration and New Primes

Breaking Barriers: Optical Data Relay to Modernize Space Communications

to Modernize Space Communications Mission Integration: A Novel Approach to Driving Warfighter Outcomes

Sponsors

At the 2025 Air and Space Summit, you’ll be in position to meet with, view the latest offerings from and strike up new partnerships with:

Kepler; SAIC; Raft; BWX Technologies; Intelsat; Mattermost; Seekr; Exiger; Arcfield; Akima; Vultron and Booz Allen Hamilton

When: Tuesday, August 26

Where: Hilton McLean in Virginia

Keynote Speakers

Capt. Joel Uzarski , director, NavalX, Office of Naval Research

, director, NavalX, Office of Naval Research Jane Rathbun , chief information officer at the Department of the Navy and a Wash100 Award winner

, chief information officer at the Department of the Navy and a Wash100 Award winner And more to be announced!

Panel Topics

Consolidating the Digital Frontier: Modernizing Navy IT for a Unified Ecosystem

for a Unified Ecosystem Optimizing Navy Decision-Making With Generative AI : Balancing Human Insight With AI Precision

: Balancing Human Insight With AI Precision Opportunities and Challenges in Delivering an Unmanned System Warship , a.k.a. UXV, to the Navy

, a.k.a. UXV, to the Navy Trust and Beyond: Securing the Navy’s Information Environment

Innovate to Dominate: Agile Acquisition and Industry Partnerships for Naval Superiority

and Industry Partnerships for Naval Superiority Emerging Technologies and Enterprise Services for Information Superiority

Sponsors

At the 2025 Navy Summit, utilize your chance to meet with, view the latest offerings from and forge new partnerships with:

SAIC; Seekr; Exiger; ManTech; Vultron; and more to be announced!