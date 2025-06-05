Cynthia Kaiser , a former FBI executive, has been selected as the senior vice president of the Ransomware Research Center at Halcyon.

Leading the Fight Against Ransomware

The anti-ransomware platform provider said Tuesday that Kaiser will lead collaboration efforts with the federal and state government sectors. The former FBI cybersecurity leader will also be tasked with building relationships with industry partners, critical infrastructure groups and threat intelligence sharing networks.

As the leader of the research center, Kaiser will spearhead the aggregation of advanced ransomware information to disrupt threat actors. In addition, she will collaborate with government entities and officials to enhance intel sharing and develop policies to boost efforts against ransomware.

Kaiser’s Career Highlights

The new SVP joins the private sector after serving at the FBI for two decades. She was instrumental in developing threat intelligence sharing programs designed to defend against LockBit, 8base, Qakbot and other major ransomware organizations.

Kaiser most recently served as the deputy assistant director of cyber policy, intelligence and engagement. She was also a member of the Cyber Safety Review Board and principal for various critical infrastructure security groups.

Kaiser spent eight years at the FBI’s Cyber Division, strengthening partnerships between public and private organizations with a focus on enhancing cybersecurity.