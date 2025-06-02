Constellis has upgraded its training facility with new specialized activities for military, intelligence, law enforcement and security professionals.

Perimeter Security for Critical Infrastructure

In a press release, the company said its 3,600-acre Constellis Advisors and Training facility in North Carolina can support the demonstration, test and evaluation of its artificial-intelligence-enabled Layered Extended Security Operations perimeter security solution.

LEXSO offers advanced, cutting-edge sensor and data processing technologies that can be curated, evaluated and integrated into a scalable architecture for timely warning and response services worldwide, addressing increased global demand for critical infrastructure security protection requirements and a diminishing pool of qualified physical security professionals.

According to Robert Ford, vice president of international security at Constellis, LEXSO allows incorporating any legacy or new security sensor technologies into existing systems without the need for upgrades.

CAT Training Environments

Other facility training and technology features include tactical ranges, urban training areas, aviation and maritime simulators, on-road and off-road driving tracks, a dedicated K9 training program, and accommodations for up to 1,500 students engaged in a variety of training programs and exercises.

The site also has a dedicated space for hosting industry events. On June 3, the Drone Rodeo will be held at the facility to showcase recent developments in unmanned aerial systems and counter-UAS technologies and explore advancements in security and defense training.