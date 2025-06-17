Former Voyager Technologies executive Chris Moore shared in a LinkedIn post that he is assuming the CEO role at CM Defense Consulting, in which capacity he will work to extend consultancy and support services to aerospace and defense customers.

Previous Work Experience

Moore previously held senior executive functions at Voyager Technologies, including his last position as vice president and general manager. He also had a previous stint at Viasat for over seven years, handling the company’s business development and strategic capture.

In addition, Moore held roles as senior program manager at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for five years and at what was then L-3 Communications Telemetry West for more than four years.

Moore served in the U.S. Navy for over 23 years, serving last as a commander before his retirement. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Oregon State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Lally School of Management and Technology.