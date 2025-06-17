Carahsoft’s Tim Boltz on AI’s Role in Healthcare Systems

Tim Boltz, a sales director at Carahsoft Technology, said artificial intelligence tools could help healthcare systems optimize daily operations and enable personnel to experiment and learn how to use the technology.

In a blog post published Monday, Boltz highlighted key themes during the Becker’s Healthcare conference, including AI’s role in eliminating monotonous tasks and enabling healthcare providers to focus more on patients.

He noted that AI has helped medical providers predict which patients need palliation.

“This early identification has enabled symptom relief, disease prevention and reduced mortality rate. It has also democratized medical information, empowering patients and providers, as well as aided in eliminating misdiagnosis,” he added.

Advancing Automation to Improve Patient Care

In this article, the Carahsoft executive cited how healthcare systems like Baptist Health expand patient care through automation.

Boltz noted that Baptist Health started automating workflows to accelerate processes.

“Automated texts would be pushed to providers when patients were not moved, allowing providers to know where they were needed. These changes resulted in a 6% increase in overall admissions and a 50% increase in on time or early discharges by 11am, which helped free up beds, increasing overall capacity and revenue,” he added.

Data Breach Prevention in Healthcare

Boltz also highlighted the need for healthcare systems to proactively prepare for phishing breaches by treating them as a “when,” not an “if.”

Healthcare organizations should conduct training to simulate breaches and develop a response strategy in the event of a breach.

“To prevent phishing breaches, everyone from providers to clinical leadership must be knowledgeable about mitigating attacks,” the sales director added.