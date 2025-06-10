ScanTech AI Names Brad Buswell Board Chairman

ScanTech AI Systems has named Brad Buswell as chairman of its board of directors, effective Monday. Buswell, who joined the board in January, has over 30 years of experience in national security, aviation screening and advanced threat detection leadership, ScanTech AI said Monday.

Buswell’s Professional Background

Most recently, he served as senior vice president of security enterprise solutions at Leidos, a position he held for more than two years. He led the company’s homeland security support through innovations in protecting aviation infrastructures.

His prior private sector experience also included serving as Morpho Detection president and CEO for more than three years and as president of Rapiscan Aviation Products and Rapiscan North America for over one year.

In addition, Buswell brings into ScanTech AI his previous experience in the public sector, including the role of deputy under secretary for science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security. During his DHS term, he managed R&D initiatives to support DHS missions, such as transportation security and customs and border protection.

A U.S. Navy veteran with 20 years of service as a submariner, he also previously served for more than four years as a senior adviser at the Office of Naval Research.

Remarks by ScanTech AI CEO

Dolan Falconer, ScanTech AI president and CEO, welcomed what he called Buswell’s unparalleled experience in both public and private sector security innovation.

“His strategic acumen will be of great value as we continue to expand our market share and deepen our global footprint,” the company head remarked.