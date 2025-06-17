Booz Allen Hamilton will install and sustain wireless networks for civilian mariners aboard the Military Sealift Command’s government-operated vessels under a U.S. Navy contract valued a maximum of $96 million. The McLean, Virginia-based company will work worldwide on the fixed price and time and material letter contract, with completion expected by June 15, 2027, the Department of Defense said Monday.

Contract Funding Details

About $30 million funding from the Navy’s fiscal year 2025 working capital budget is being obligated at the time of the award, which will expire at the current fiscal year’s end. The MSC in Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity in the sole-source procurement.

The command is partnered with the Naval Information Warfare Center on the Civilian Mariner Wireless Network, or CivMar WiN, program to enhance civilian mariners’ quality of life aboard MSC vessels. The wireless network installations under the CivMar WiN program were initially implemented on two of the command’s ships. Within two years, more than 50 MSC ships are expected to be hooked to the program.