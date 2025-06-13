Battelle has announced the completion of the Indianola Middle School restoration project, to which it contributed $13.5 million.

In a press release, Battelle said the facility, now the Metro@Indianola campus, is run by Metro Schools, which the company co-founded with the state of Ohio. The renewed building features 40 flexible classrooms and a community health clinic that can accommodate 40 percent more students.

“This renovation allows more students to benefit from a STEM education and shape the future of our region,” said Lou Von Thaer, president and CEO of Battelle and a 10-time Wash100 Award winner.

Besides Battelle and Metro Schools, the project also involved The Ohio State University; the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, which contributed $15 million; and other key partners. A grand opening ceremony was held on May 28 to celebrate the completed restoration of the building listed on the Department of the Interior’s National Register of Historic Places.

STEM Education

Metro Schools opened in 2006 as one of Ohio’s first STEM schools. It is operating Metro@Indianola under a 30-year, no-cost lease agreement with Ohio State. Metro Schools’ expansion is part of Battelle’s philanthropic mission to grow STEM educational opportunities.