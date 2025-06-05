BAE Books Navy Contract to Upgrade Military IFF Transponder

BAE Systems has received a $30 million contract from the U.S. Navy to upgrade the AN/APX-123A(V) Common Transponder , a critical identification friend or foe system.

The modernization will support both current and future platforms, including unmanned aerial vehicles, ships, fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters, for the Navy and joint forces for air defense, weapon systems, air traffic control and range instrumentation, BAE said Wednesday.

Enhanced Capabilities

The upgraded CXP will meet Department of Defense standards, offering advanced multi-function performance and compatibility with the latest encryption protocols. Its open-system architecture and high-density field programmable gate array design will enable software upgrades without requiring hardware modifications, reducing complexity.

Work will be carried out at BAE Systems facilities in New York and Texas. Flight-qualified production hardware is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

Background