BAE Systems has unveiled a $250 million shiplift and land-level ship repair facility during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its shipyard in Jacksonville, Florida.

The repair complex will maintain and repair Navy vessels and commercial ships sailing in the area, BAE said Monday. The investment enhances the company’s ship repair capabilities and fortifies its role as a key partner to the military and commercial maritime industry.

Maintaining US Maritime Superiority

At the event, BAE President and CEO Tom Arseneault said the new facility “reflects a shared commitment to innovation, growth and collaboration.”

“Together with the United States Navy and other key industry partners that depend on this port, we are building a stronger foundation for the future, to help maintain our maritime superiority,” added the three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Acting Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jim Kilby, who attended the ceremony, noted that the facility will help make the U.S. safer and is “a necessary element to forging a defense industrial base able to support, sustain and generate our fleet.”

Expanding BAE Shipyard’s Capabilities

Capable of lifting ships displacing up to 25,000 tons and accommodating multiple vessels for simultaneous maintenance, the new complex expands the BAE shipyard’s capabilities threefold. It will enhance production efficiency, bolster regional maritime capabilities, and advance environmental stewardship. The facility underscores the company’s initiative to boost support for the U.S. Navy while working on commercial vessels.

BAE estimates that the shiplift system, considered the largest in North America, will carry out its initial vessel lift before the end of June.