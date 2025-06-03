Amazon Web Services Professional Services and GAMA-1 Technologies have partnered to expand the Common Cloud Framework used by the National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

According to an AWS blog by Jessica Hung, Christopher Mattioli and Tom Feroli published on Monday, the collaboration supports NOAA’s mission to ingest, process and distribute critical environmental data.

The expanded NESDIS Common Cloud Framework integrates NOAA’s legacy enterprise systems into a unified cloud-based platform, reducing redundancy, cutting operational costs and streamlining data workflows to enhance environmental intelligence capabilities.

About the NESDIS Common Cloud Framework

The NCCF was launched in 2020 to provide a secure and scalable cloud infrastructure for NOAA’s satellite data operations. It offers a suite of services that streamline NOAA’s ground system operations, including secure data ingest, data stewardship, product generation, data dissemination and a research-focused science sandbox.

Currently, the framework handles dozens of data products and is expected to scale to support thousands more as NOAA’s needs grow.

Previous Collaboration