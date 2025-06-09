Artificial intelligence startup Anthropic has introduced a new set of Claude Gov large language models designed to support U.S. national security clients.

Anthropic said Friday that its Claude Gov models were developed using feedback from government customers to help address “real-world operational needs.”

According to the startup, the models reflect the firm’s commitment to responsible AI development.

“We’re announcing Claude Gov models, which are custom built exclusively for our U.S. national security customers,” Thiyagu Ramasamy, head of public sector at Anthropic, said in a LinkedIn post published Friday.

“What makes these models special is that we’ve created a set of safe, reliable, and capable models that can excel within the unique constraints and requirements of classified environments. This represents our deepest commitment to serving those who serve our country,” added Ramasamy.

How Claude Gov Models Support Critical Government Needs?

National security and government users could use the AI models to conduct strategic planning and provide operational support for threat assessment and intelligence analysis.

Special tasks that Claude Gov models perform include improved handling of classified materials; better interpretation of complex cybersecurity data for intelligence analysis; enhanced ability to detect languages and dialects critical to national security; and better understanding of documents and data related to defense and intelligence contexts.