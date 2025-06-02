Anduril and Meta are deepening their collaboration to develop and deploy integrated extended reality systems that enhance battlefield awareness and enable intuitive control of autonomous platforms.

Palmer Luckey , founder of Anduril, said in a statement Thursday, “I am glad to be working with Meta once again.” Luckey added, “Of all the areas where dual-use technology can make a difference for America, this is the one I am most excited about. My mission has long been to turn warfighters into technomancers, and the products we are building with Meta do just that.”

Collaboration Effort

The partnership builds on Meta’s Reality Labs investments and its ongoing support for the adoption of Llama, its open-source AI model, for national security use by the U.S. and allied nations.

The effort will integrate Meta’s mixed reality capabilities with Anduril’s Lattice artificial intelligence-driven command and control platform that fuses data from thousands of sources to deliver real-time battlefield intelligence.

By incorporating augmented and virtual reality interfaces tailored to specific roles, warfighters will gain intuitive access to Lattice’s insights, enhancing situational awareness and tactical decision-making.