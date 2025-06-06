8 Companies Launch AI Integrators Council to Guide AI Policy

Eight technology companies, namely Alteryx , Atlassian , Box , Docusign , Peraton , SAIC , Salesforce and Twilio have launched the AI Integrators Council , a new coalition that represents firms embedding AI into real-world systems, platforms and applications.

The coalition said Thursday its mission is to inform policymakers and key stakeholders about the evolving complexities of roles, responsibilities and relationships within the AI ecosystem. It will advocate for policies that reflect a nuanced and adaptive understanding of this landscape.

Leadership Remarks

Wes McClelland, executive director of the council, said, “The AI Integrators Council serves as a vital voice in the AI policy debate. We are too often seeing policy proposals that would benefit from a more nuanced view of the AI ecosystem, and the Council offers a perspective to ensure that companies integrating AI into their products can inform new policy frameworks.”

Council Appeals to Federal Leaders

In a letter to Michael Kratsios, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy at the White House, the council urged the government to formally recognize AI integrators as a distinct and critical segment of the AI value chain.

The group cautioned that current regulatory frameworks overlook the role of integrators in deploying AI and mitigating associated risks. It also called for future-focused policies and offered expertise to support effective AI governance.