Advanced Concepts Enterprises, or ACEs, has secured a new task order from the U.S. Air Force to provide aircrew instruction support services.

Task Order Terms

The contract award, valued at $96.7 million, includes a base period and four 12-month options , said the Department of Defense. Work is expected to be completed by June 19, 2030, if all options are exercised.

Under the task order, the Fort Walton Beach, Florida-headquartered company will provide contractor support for on-site aircrew instructions at multiple locations across the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan.

The initiative supports the Air Force Special Operations Command , which is in charge of assigning highly skilled and rapidly deployable airmen to regional unified commands around the world.

The contract was a competitive acquisition. The Air Force solicited quotations from 263 contractors and received four proposals.

The Air Force Installation Contracting Center at Hurlburt Field in Florida serves as the contracting activity.

Other ACEs Contract Awards

In 2022, ACEs won a spot on a five-year, $90 million enterprise sourcing contract from the U.S. Air Force for professional advisory and assistance services.