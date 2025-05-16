VisualVault, Carahsoft Partner to Enhance Business Operations for Public Sector

VisualVault has collaborated with Carahsoft Technology to bring enhanced enterprise content management and business process optimization platforms to the public sector.

Carahsoft said Thursday it will serve as Master Government Aggregator and provide government agencies access to VisualVault’s Licensing, Permitting, Case Management and Compliance offerings through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract.

VisualVault’s platform, which features unique architecture and accessibility, aims to enable the public sector to leverage efficient document and data-centric processes for its operations. These technologies are designed to help agencies efficiently manage large-scale, high-value transactions involving multiple parties. Its Licensing & Permitting offering provides various user groups a platform for submitting forms, initiating requests, processing transactions and monitoring status.

“VisualVault is an extraordinary technology platform for city, state and federal government entities that require a solution for data and process-intensive operations,” said Avner Schneur , CEO at VisualVault. “We’re pleased to partner with Carahsoft and leverage its network to help accelerate our existing sales momentum in market and serve an ever-greater number of public sector entities as they seek to modernize and improve how they serve citizens,” he added.