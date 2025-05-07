Vibrint, Invary to Deliver Zero Trust Tech for Federal Customers

Vibrint and Invary are collaborating to deliver an advanced zero trust technology that would enhance national security and defense customers’ mission system resilience.

The product incorporates zero trust principles at the kernel level to protect against zero-day threats, Vibrint said Tuesday. It integrates Vibrint’s secure enterprise architecture with Invary’s real-time Kernel Integrity Measurement technology.

Continuous Runtime System Monitoring

The partnership will deliver “runtime monitoring at the foundational level of mission systems, ensuring operational integrity and protecting our customers where it matters most,” according to Vibrint CEO Tom Lash.

“Zero trust needs to extend below the operating system to truly defend against today’s most advanced threats,” he explained.

“We are redefining the foundation of trust by ensuring that mission systems are not just secured — they are verifiably behaving as intended at all times,” noted Invary CEO Jason Rogers.

Zero Trust Technology’s Features

The runtime integrity tool monitors a system to ensure that its OS is uncompromised. It continuously verifies system behavior at runtime, enabling immediate detection and response to unauthorized changes or malware infection. The technology also offers real-time threat detection at the kernel level without performance disruption and remote attestation to verify system trustworthiness across distributed environments. In addition, it can isolate hardware to protect sensitive data and support air-gapped and on-premises deployments for optimal security measures.

