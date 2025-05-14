Viasat Secures EST Program Phase 2 Contract to Prototype, Test New Space Laser Communications Terminal

The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command has selected Viasat to prototype and test a new space optical terminal for crosslink communications between orbits.

The work will be performed under the Phase 2 Enterprise Space Terminal contract awarded through the Space Enterprise Consortium via an other transaction agreement, Viasat said Tuesday.

Building on the Phase 1 EST work, wherein Viasat’s Space and Mission Systems team completed the preliminary design review for its Free Space Optical terminal, the Phase 2 activities will focus on maturing the product design, developing a prototype of the space laser communications terminal and testing the hardware to ensure it meets the performance; interoperability; and the size, weight, power and cost requirements for proliferated on-orbit intersatellite link communications.

The EST program, a foundational piece of the Space Force’s future space communications, supports the SSC’s Space Data Network objectives and the creation of a unified space mesh network capable of transmitting information between different satellites and orbits.

“Developing high-throughput, secure optical communications will be a transformational capability for military space operations and the sharing of mission data in real-time across the battlespace,” said Susan Miller, president of Viasat Government. “We believe our deep expertise delivering high-performance, flexible and scalable modems to government customers, combined with our experience creating integrated and interoperable technology solutions for multi-path communications, will enable the timely development of this EST terminal solution.”

