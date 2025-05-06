Viasat Launches New Tactical Gateway for Enhanced Situational Awareness

Viasat has introduced the Move Out/Jump Off Mini Next tactical gateway, built to provide government customers with a ruggedized Link 16 tactical data link for real-time air and ground situational awareness.

The MOJO Mini Next has a rapidly deployable architecture with reduced size, weight and power consumption to support at-the-pause or on-the-move applications and features line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight capabilities that enable the transmission of data from disparate intelligence sources into a common operating picture, or COP, Viasat said Monday.

Centralizing communications of expeditionary data and intelligence into a COP will enhance command and control, targeting and real-time decision-making, the company added.

Connectivity for Global Missions

According to David Schmolke, vice president of mission connections and cybersecurity at Viasat Government, the product was developed based on feedback from government customers to ensure it meets evolving tactical mission requirements.

The MOJO Mini Next is designed to work with the KOR-24A small tactical terminal, which works to enable rapid network convergence across Link 16, Tactical Digital Information Link J, and very-high frequency and ultra-high frequency networking.