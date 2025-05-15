in News, Space

Viasat, Blue Origin Partner to Demonstrate Launch Telemetry Service for NASA

Blue Origin New Glenn Rocket
Viasat, in partnership with Blue Origin, will demonstrate its InRange launch telemetry relay service to support NASA’s move from its legacy Tracking and Data Relay Satellite system to commercial satellite communications providers.

Joint Launches With Blue Origin

Viasat said Wednesday it will work with Blue Origin to test the InRange launch communications capability on the latter’s New Glenn rocket.

The first launch, expected this year, will serve as an initial flight test of the technology. It will also be the first in-flight test of Viasat’s data-relay services being developed through NASA’s Communications Services Project, which is focused on supporting low-Earth orbit missions with commercial relay networks.

A second, more comprehensive demonstration is planned for 2026.

What InRange Does

InRange uses Viasat’s global L-band satellite network to deliver real-time telemetry during launches, allowing mission teams to track and monitor rockets even when they are out of range of ground stations.

In November 2024, NASA announced it would stop adding new missions to the TDRS system, creating a need for commercial SATCOM alternatives like InRange.

