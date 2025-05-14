CSA-CFT Joint Venture Books Army Task Order on Training Simulation

Veterans First, a joint venture of Client Solutions Architect and Client First Technologies, will support live, virtual, constructive and gaming simulation exercises at the U.S. Army’s Fort Johnson Mission Training Complex under a $16.2 million task order. According to CSA, the task in the Vernon Parish, Louisiana, facility is part of the service branch’s $975 million Mission Training Complex Capabilities Support contract II, wherein it secured a spot in April 2024.

Matt Matthews, CSA chief delivery officer, said Veterans First continues CSA’s partnership with Fort Johnson in supplying advanced training platforms for better soldier preparations for future missions. “For more than 14 years, we have supported the Army’s MTCs, and we are uniquely positioned to deliver integrated operational and technical services to meet the Army’s most complex challenges,” the CSA executive noted.

Task Order Deliverables

Veterans First’s deliverables under the task order of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract include services in scenario development, technical integration, cybersecurity and facilities and information management. MTC requires contractor services in developing such capabilities to pursue its role in strengthening the Army’s Forces Command units in various missions, including large-scale combat operations.

Veterans First was launched in May 2021 originally as a JV of Capstone Corp. and CFT to provide wide-ranging business services to meet Department of Defense and federal government requirements. CSA subsequently acquired Capstone in July 2021 to expand its customer base across all federal IT service areas.

