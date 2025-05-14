Vertosoft to Deliver Darktrace Federal’s Cyber Tech to Federal Agencies

Government IT provider Vertosoft has partnered with Darktrace Federal to deliver the latter’s technology products and services to public sector customers.

The collaboration will give Darktrace Federal access to government contract vehicles, ensuring cybersecurity resilience for federal agencies, Vertosoft said Tuesday. The partnership will also bolster Vertosoft’s cybersecurity portfolio, enabling the organization to provide customers with advanced capabilities that accelerate security team operations and protect networks and communications.

Providing Cyber Resilience to Federal Agencies

The collaborative effort aligns with the mission to provide innovative technology to the government, according to Josh Slattery, vice president of tech sales at Vertosoft. “Leveraging Darktrace Federal’s advanced security capabilities, we can enhance our commitment to providing robust and scalable technology solutions that ensure cyber resilience across all levels of government,” he added.

“The need to strengthen cybersecurity across the U.S. federal government has never been more critical and together, Darktrace Federal and Vertosoft can empower agencies to transform their security operations and zero trust strategies, helping to reduce risk while augmenting human defenders,” noted Darktrace Federal CEO Marcus Fowler.

Helping Government Defend Against Cyberthreats

Through the partnership, public sector organizations can access Darktrace Federal’s cyber-centric artificial intelligence platform, which boasts Cyber AI Mission Defense and Cyber AI Email Protection to help agencies defend against advanced threats, including nation-state attacks, insider threats, zero-days, supply chain compromise and phishing attacks. The technologies are Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High Authorized, ensuring strict compliance with the federal government’s security standards for cloud service providers.