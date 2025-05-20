Hypersonic Tech Developer Venus Aerospace Demonstrates Rotating Detonation Rocket Engine

Venus Aerospace has demonstrated its rotating detonation rocket engine at Spaceport America in New Mexico, marking the first U.S. flight test of the propulsion technology designed to enable hypersonic flight with speeds of up to six times the speed of sound from a conventional runway.

RDRE, which offers improved efficiency and compactness compared to traditional rocket engines, is suited for advanced defense and commercial aerospace applications, Venus Aerospace said Wednesday.

Partnership With NASA Enables Flight Demonstration

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center supported the company in developing RDRE. Venus announced the partnership with the center in January 2024, noting that the collaboration was key to maturing the technology and addressing potential issues prior to the flight test.

According to Venus Aerospace, NASA considers using the RDREs for in-space applications such as lunar and Martian landers, in-space operations and logistics, and other deep space missions.

Demand for Hypersonic Systems

The company said the engine can be paired with its VDR2 air-breathing detonation ramjet to take off from a runway and transition to speeds exceeding Mach 6, maintaining hypersonic cruise without the need for rocket boosters.

Venus Aerospace will continue maturing its technology with full-scale propulsion testing and vehicle integration. The RDRE development is in line with the company’s goal of building Stargazer M4, a Mach 4 reusable passenger aircraft.

With the new rocket engine, the company aims to position itself as a world leader in delivering affordable and scalable hypersonic systems amid the increasing demand across the defense, aerospace and commercial aviation sectors. The global hypersonics market is projected to surpass $12 billion by 2030.