Trilogy Secures $93M FBI Contract for Crime Database Modernization

Trilogy Innovations , a minority-owned small business offering cloud migration, data analytics, cybersecurity, software integration and application modernization, has secured a five-year, $93 million contract from the FBI to modernize the National Crime Information Center system of the agency’s Criminal Justice Information Services, or CJIS, division.

Contract Scope

The software engineering company said Tuesday it will help CJIS migrate the NCIC to cloud-based technology. Trilogy will work to support the agency’s modernization initiative — the FBI Agility with Scaled Agile Framework, or SAFe, Teams program.

What Is the NCIC?

The NCIC is a computerized system containing criminal justice data, including crime records and mug shots. Recognized as the lifeline of law enforcement, the system operates around the clock, providing access to criminal justice and law enforcement agencies at the federal, state and local levels. The crime database, established by the FBI in 1967, currently holds over 18 million active records across 22 different files. On average, it processes 11 million transactions daily.

Trilogy CEO Brandon Downey said, “We certainly know and understand how critical the FBI’s mission is for national safety and security and we’re proud to be a part of that.”

Randy Cottle , president of Trilogy, stated, “This contract increases Trilogy’s footprint of quality resources to the CJIS division of the FBI and further demonstrates our commitment to the FBI mission and everything it represents.”

Trilogy recently secured an eight-year, $8 billion IT Supplies and Support Services-2 blanket purchase agreement, the FBI’s largest IT contract vehicle ever.

The Potomac Officers Club presents the 2025 Intel Summit. Register and catch the Intelligence Community’s top leaders as they provide insights into the future of intelligence.