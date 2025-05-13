Tricentis Report Highlights AI-Driven Software Quality Enhancements

Tricentis has released its 2025 Quality Transformation Report, which highlights the need for scalable automated testing approaches to strengthen software development and delivery in the public sector.

Software Quality Issues Highlight Needs

The continuous testing and quality engineering company said Tuesday it surveyed 250 public sector technology professionals, revealing the costly impact of poor software quality within the public sector. According to the survey, nearly half, or 44 percent, of agencies experience financial losses between $1 million and $5 million, while another 3.2 percent are losing more than $5 million annually. These significant financial losses, resulting from operational inefficiencies, escalating maintenance costs and frequent staff turnover, hinder modernization efforts and delivery of enhanced services.

The findings reveal how risky practices such as deploying untested code without comprehensive testing negatively impact budgets, delay critical releases and threaten operational resilience of public sector organizations. The survey provides government technology leaders with a clearer picture of what needs to be addressed to prevent wasting taxpayer funds without sacrificing digital transformation efforts.

Tricentis Report Outlines Priorities, Enhancement Opportunities

Companies and agencies can leverage the Tricentis report to pinpoint areas that need immediate attention. By developing automated testing strategies, they can address software quality issues and move forward with modernizing their systems and enhancing digital services. Resolving software quality debt will potentially result in lower expenditures, reduced risks and faster mission impact.

The report showed that 47.2 percent and 46.4 percent of public sector respondents emphasized the need to accelerate software deployment and enhance overall software quality, respectively. Lack of personnel and communication issues between developers and testers were also considered major factors by 33.2 percent and 32 percent of the respondents.

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Address Challenges

Ninety-nine percent of the respondents stressed that artificial intelligence plays a major part in addressing current software quality issues. Agencies are working on integrating AI in their operations to boost test coverage, tester efficiency and maintainability to achieve automation.

“When federal agencies delay releases due to low confidence in test coverage, a problem admitted by more than 70 percent of respondents in Tricentis’ 2025 Quality Transformation Report, it’s clear that outdated testing strategies are directly slowing progress,” said Ben Baldi , senior vice president of global public sector at Tricentis.

“To meet mandates and maintain public trust, these agencies must invest in scalable, AI-driven testing frameworks that reduce risk and accelerate delivery,” Baldi continued.