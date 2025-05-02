Textron Systems Says XM204 Ready for Full Production Following First Article Test

Textron Systems announced that its XM204 Top Attack Munition anti-vehicle terrain shaping system is ready for production after the company completed a first article testing led by the U.S. Army. The test, held at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona, validated the system’s target engagement and self-destruct features, the company said Tuesday.

The XM204 is currently under a low-rate initial production contract.

“Successful first article testing makes it possible to put the critical XM204 capability into the warfighter’s hands rapidly,” according to Henry Finneral, senior vice president for weapon systems at Textron.

What is the XM204?

The anti-vehicle system is designed to support the military’s terrain shaping operations by creating counter mobility tasks such as blocking or disrupting an incoming enemy force.

The technology is highly portable and can be rapidly emplaced on the battlefield for use on its own, as multiples or in tandem with other warfighter systems.

“This anti-vehicle munition shapes the physical landscape by placing obstacles in key locations to slow or halt hostile vehicle convoys,” added Finneral. “It is a game-changing capability for counter-mobility missions addressing global needs to protect contested border regions and friendly forces.”

In 2022, the Army awarded Textron Systems a five-year, $354 million contract to manufacture the anti-tank munition systems and spare parts.

The Textron business segment also secured an $11 million firm-fixed-price contract in 2023 for the XM204’s qualification testing.

