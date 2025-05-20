in Cybersecurity, News, Technology

Tech Firms Seek to Reform US International Cyber Assistance Programs

Craig Abod
Six technology companies have established the Strategic Cybersecurity Coalition, or SCC, to push for reforms in U.S. international cybersecurity assistance programs.

The envisioned reforms will ensure that the United States can operate with partner networks, promote the export of U.S. cyber technology and safeguard the country’s interests abroad, the SCC said Monday. The industry alliance’s founding members include Carahsoft, Dell Technologies, Forescout, Google Cloud, Trellix and Velos.

Providing Cyber Tech to U.S. Partners

The coalition will enable more effective responses to cyberthreats and advance “U.S. companies’ continued development and delivery of cybersecurity services and products,” according to Carahsoft President Craig Abod. “Cybersecurity is a shared global responsibility, and the SCC will ensure that U.S. companies remain leaders in providing cutting-edge solutions to our allies,” explained the 11-time Wash100 Award recipient.

“By working together, we can ensure the rapid delivery of cybersecurity solutions that will strengthen global resilience to threats,” noted Matthew Molloy, director of Mission Management Office at Dell Technologies.

Promoting U.S. Innovation

The SCC aims to integrate cybersecurity capabilities into foreign military sales and financing processes to promote American innovation and deliver advanced cyber technologies to places critical for U.S. operational advantage. The coalition will work with government policymakers, foster relationships with key stakeholders and conduct educational campaigns to advance its objectives.

Written by Derrick Henry

