Swarmer, SpiderOak Partner to Enhance Space Communications Security

Swarmer has partnered with SpiderOak , a cybersecurity company offering zero-trust services for the tactical edge, to safeguard communications for autonomous fleets in challenging environments, including electronic warfare zones in Ukraine.

SpiderOak said Monday Swarmer, an autonomous drone software company, will integrate the SpiderOak platform to enhance the security of its autonomous software by enabling secure interactions and revocation capabilities. The partnership aims to leverage zero-trust security to protect autonomous drone swarm missions in contested environments.

Securing Autonomous Communications, Swarm Formations

With Swarmer’s advanced autonomy software, uncrewed air, sea and ground vehicles can autonomously communicate and coordinate across fleets even when the Global Positioning System and radio frequency are disrupted. This capability ensures adaptive mission execution through synchronized swarm formations, which enables a single operator to control hundreds of drones.

SpiderOak’s zero-trust security platform bolsters Swarmer’s autonomy software by utilizing unique security controls that help ensure delivery for autonomous operations at the tactical edge. It enables authenticated and encrypted communications within formations while its decentralized security model and low size, weight and power, or SWaP, requirements remove the need for more infrastructure.

“SpiderOak simplifies how our warfighter replenishes losses in theater, ensuring replacements are authenticated and authorized to join the operation, while ensuring that lost and potentially compromised assets are revoked,” said Sergey Kuprienko, co-founder and CEO of Swarmer.