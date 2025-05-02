Summit 7, Hypori Partner to Bolster Defense Contractor CMMC Compliance

Summit 7 and Hypori have collaborated to empower organizations within the Defense Industrial Base, or DIB, to safely and easily secure compliance with Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification requirements .

Facilitating CMMC Compliance and Mobile Security

Summit 7 said Wednesday the strategic partnership aims to help defense contractors obtain mobile security and compliance by leveraging mobile, virtual workspaces to access Controlled Unclassified Information, or CUI. This negates the need to save sensitive data in mobile devices and keeps personal stuff private, promoting the potential adoption of the bring your own device, or BYOD, policy.

The collaboration merges Summit 7’s expertise in compliance and Hypori’s virtual BYOD technology, enabling defense contractors to access CUI and enterprise applications from any mobile device while excluding these devices from the scope of CMMC Level 2 assessments. The partnership helps lessen expenses from using and maintaining corporate devices, including phone plans, hardware refreshes and inventory management. Furthermore, the alliance promotes secure mobility.

Summit 7’s Scott Edwards on the Strategic Partnership

“At Summit 7, we’re focused on helping contractors meet compliance requirements in the most secure and efficient way possible,” said Scott Edwards , CEO of Summit 7 and 2025 Wash100 Award winner. “Hypori enables secure mobile access without added risk or complexity — eliminating the need to carry multiple devices when accessing multiple Microsoft 365 tenants, whether through an enclave or virtual desktop implementation,” continued Edwards.