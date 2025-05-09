Steve Wang, Charles Dresser Named Partners at Caldwell

Steve Wang and Charles Dresser have been promoted as partners at Caldwell .

The global law firm specializing in intellectual property, litigation and corporate advice said Thursday the two new partners have played key roles in helping clients realize business value through strategic intellectual property, corporate advisory and transactional support.

Steve Wang

Steve Wang brings extensive experience in IP portfolio management, patent prosecution, licensing and corporate transactions to his new role. He leverages his legal knowledge, business expertise and science background in advising startups to publicly traded and multinational corporations on strategic decisions resulting in investment returns.

Wang was instrumental in the development of Quick Quack Car Wash’s patent portfolio leading to an $850 million investment from a leading global investment firm. He also handled acquisitions and investments and served as lead IP counsel for several companies.

Before practicing law, Wang worked on research projects for NASA, the USGS and the European Space Agency.

Charles Dresser

Charles Dresser leverages his engineering background and business experience to provide legal advice to technology companies. He brings a proven track record of helping clients scale patent portfolios and monetize assets.

His areas of expertise include strategic development and management of IP portfolios, providing counsel for IP and corporate transactions, patent preparation and prosecution, Patent Trial and Appeal Board proceedings, and patent licensing, monetization and enforcement.

“Steve and Charles represent the future of legal advisory — technical, strategic and deeply attuned to business growth,” said Keegan Caldwell, global managing partner at Caldwell.

“Their promotion reflects not only their exceptional legal work but also the value they’ve helped create for our clients,” he added.