Steve Walker Appointed to Applied Research Associates Board

Steve Walker , former vice president and chief technology officer at Lockheed Martin and a two-time Wash100 awardee, has joined the board of directors at Applied Research Associates .

ARA President and CEO Rob Sues welcomed Walker’s appointment and said in a statement Wednesday, “With his extensive experience leading research and development in his senior roles in the defense industry, he will be a great asset to ARA, providing valuable insights on ARA’s strategic initiatives as we continue to grow.”

Career Highlights

At Lockheed Martin, Walker led the company’s technology strategy, internal research and development investments, strategic partnerships and laboratory operations.

He previously spent nearly 15 years at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, where he held directorial roles focused on developing emerging military technologies.

From 2010 to 2012, he also served as deputy assistant secretary of the U.S. Air Force for Science, Technology and Engineering, overseeing a $2 billion annual science and tech program and managing more than 14,000 military and civilian scientists and engineers.