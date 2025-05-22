State Department OKs Poland’s $180M FMS Request for GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs

The U.S. State Department has approved Poland’s foreign military sales request worth approximately $180 million for GBU-39/B Small Diameter Bombs, related equipment and support services.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Wednesday Boeing will serve as the principal contractor in the proposed FMS deal, which seeks to help Poland improve its capability to perform air-to-ground strikes to meet current and future threats.

The transaction will also enable the European country to strengthen its capability to protect its sovereign territory and meet NATO requirements.

Proposed FMS Scope

The proposed sale includes 1,400 GBU-39/B SDBs and four GBU-39 (T-1)/B inert practice bombs with fuzes. It also covers GBU-39 tactical training rounds; practice bombs; containers; weapons system support; spare parts, consumables and accessories, and repair and return support; classified and unclassified software delivery and support; personnel training and training equipment; transportation support; and site surveys.

The vendor will also provide government and contractor engineering support, program, technical and logistics support services.

GBU-39B Small Diameter Bomb

GBU-39B SDB is an extended-range guided munition designed to counter high-priority fixed and stationary targets from Air Force bombers and fighters in internal bays or external hardpoints.

The munition uses GPS to provide navigation to the target and increases aircraft loadout. The weapon system also uses a smart carriage that can transport four 250-lb class guided air-to-surface munitions.