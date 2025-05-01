State Department Approves India’s $131M Maritime Awareness FMS Deal

Seal of the United States Department of State by the U.S. Government, Licensed under Public Domain

The State Department has approved a proposed foreign military sale to India worth $131 million to enhance the country’s Indo-Pacific maritime domain awareness capabilities. HawkEye 360 will be the principal contractor for the agreement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Wednesday.

Agreement Details

Under the proposed deal, India will receive the SeaVision maritime domain awareness software along with requested software upgrades.

The package also includes technical assistance field team training, remote support for software and analytics, SeaVision documentation access and other logistics and program support services.

The sale is expected to improve India’s ability to monitor and analyze maritime activity in the region, strengthen its strategic posture and support regional security efforts. It also reflects the growing defense partnership between the U.S. and India, reinforcing shared goals of political stability, peace and economic progress across the Indo-Pacific and South Asia.

DCSA notified Congress of the potential sale on April 30. No U.S. government or contractor personnel will be required to deploy to India as part of this deal.