US OKs $181M Czech FMS for Military Comms Equipment

The U.S. Department of State has approved an approximately $181 million foreign military sale to the Czech Republic for secure communications equipment and support services. L3Harris will serve as the primary contractor.

FMS Coverage

The package includes AN/PRC-160, AN/PRC-163 and AN/PRC-167 radios, AN/PYQ-10A(C) simple key loaders, RF-300M-DL(C) small secure data links, spare parts and associated support equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.

It also covers engineering, logistics and personnel support from L3Harris and the U.S. government.

Purpose of FMS

The sale aims to help modernize the Czech Armed Forces and improve their interoperability with U.S. and NATO forces. It supports NATO’s eastern defense posture and enhances the European country’s contribution to coalition operations.

No additional U.S. government or contractor personnel will be deployed as part of the deal.