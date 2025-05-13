SSC Awards 2 Contracts for Joint Antenna Marketplace Prototype

The Space Systems Command has selected Boecore, doing business as Auria, and Sphinx Defense to develop a secure cloud-based Joint Antenna Marketplace, or JAM, prototype that connects satellite operations centers to commercial and government antennas.

Sphinx Defense received a $9.5 million contract while Auria secured an $8.1 million contract to deliver their versions of the JAM prototype, which would demonstrate cloud-based capabilities to support an enterprise commercial solution focused on scalability, SSC said Monday. The collaboration aims to rapidly enhance system resiliency and ensure support for existing and upcoming space operations.

Advancing USSF’s Commercial Space Strategy

The effort will advance the U.S. Space Force’s commercial space strategy “by integrating commercial solutions into a hybrid space architecture at speed and scale,” according to Col. Patrick Little, senior material leader for SSC Tactical Command, Control and Communications.

“We are exercising other transaction authorities and leveraging the software acquisition pathway to fully exploit available and evolving commercial antenna capacity, which will minimize development and long-term sustainment costs of purpose-built government systems,” he added.

Streamlining US Space Acquisitions

JAM aligns with a Department of Defense directive to streamline space acquisitions to meet emerging threats. The program is accelerating commercial capability delivery through SSC’s OTA agreement to maintain superiority in U.S. space technology and capabilities. JAM is designed to support U.S. and allied fighting forces working to ensure the country’s space security.

