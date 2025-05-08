Spectro Cloud Appoints Kyle Goodwin as Worldwide Sales, Field Operations SVP

Spectro Cloud has promoted Kyle Goodwin to senior vice president of worldwide sales and field operations.

Goodwin, who announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post on Thursday, was selected for the role after holding the vice president of global sales position at Spectro Cloud for over a year.

In his new role, Goodwin will lead a global team and oversee sales, revenue operations and field engineering, supporting the company’s go-to-market strategy. He will also develop and execute strategic plans to drive revenue growth and market expansion and boost customer satisfaction and retention through innovative solutions.

Career Highlights

The new SVP joined Spectro Cloud in September 2022 as vice president of public sector from software company Rancher Government Solutions, where he served as vice president of sales. His private sector experience also included time spent as public sector director at GitLab, federal account executive at Nutanix and federal and Department of Defense account manager at Oracle.

Goodwin holds a bachelor’s degree in science, commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama.

About Spectro Cloud

Spectro Cloud enables organizations to deploy and manage large, simple or complex Kubernetes environments, whether in a data center or the cloud. It offers the Palette enterprise Kubernetes management platform, designed to provide platform engineering and DevOps teams with effortless control of the full Kubernetes life cycle.