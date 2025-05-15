SpaceWorks Boosts Aerospace Project Planning With Galorath’s AI-Powered SEER Platform

Galorath , an artificial intelligence-powered estimation platform provider, has revealed that SpaceWorks Enterprises is utilizing its flagship SEER platform to enhance its aerospace project planning and business models.

Galorath said Tuesday its AI-driven SEER for Hardware, or SEER-H, and SEERai tools will enable SpaceWorks to efficiently estimate cost, schedule and risk assessments, and perform predictive analytics fueled by advanced scenario analysis, market insights and agentic AI-validated win/loss analysis.

Galorath’s SEER Platform

The SEER-H predictive datasets will help SpaceWorks determine a project’s viability through cost optimization and detailed planning. The SEERai, Galorath’s structured operational intelligence, will utilize agentic AI to incorporate historical data and real-world intelligence into evolving cost, schedule, risk and work breakdown structures.

“SEER and SEERai give our team unprecedented speed, transparency and technical depth, enabling highly efficient cost model development and iteration across the lifecycle of projects ranging from hypersonic systems to space exploration,” said Tyler Kunsa, vice president of defense & space systems at SpaceWorks.

“In the complex world of hardware development, delivering projects on time, within budget and at the highest quality is essential for success,” said Charles Orlando , chief strategy officer at Galorath.

“Combining the power of SEER with advanced AI technologies enhances accuracy and minimizes manual effort, significantly cutting down planning time — a crucial advantage for companies like SpaceWorks who manage complex, multi-stakeholder projects within the government, aerospace and start-up sectors,” he added.