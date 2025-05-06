SMX, DZYNE Technologies Collaborate to Enhance ISR Operations

SMX is integrating the autonomous systems of DZYNE Technologies into its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platform, SMX Elevate ISR, under a partnership between the two companies.

The collaboration will enable the platform’s users “to act with unprecedented speed, precision and foresight,” Dana Dewey, president of global defense at SMX, said in a press release issued Monday.

“By pairing Elevate ISR with DZYNE’s autonomous technologies, we are enhancing the entire intelligence cycle—from tasking to dissemination,” the SMX executive noted.

Matt McCue, DZYNE’s CEO, said the SMX platform will be integrated across the company’s long-rage LEAP and ULTRA autonomous flight vehicles. “This collaboration enables scalable, adaptive ISR solutions for wide-area surveillance needs across a variety of domains,” the DYZNE chief added.

Situational Awareness Boost

The combination of autonomous sensing and real-time analytics in SMX Elevate is geared at enhancing situational awareness, while allowing its users to adjust to changing conditions through the input of commercial and publicly available data. SMX and DZYNE’s collaboration offers a highly scalable ISR platform designed to support either wide-area surveillance, such as border control, or localized operations, like environmental monitoring.

SMX Elevate’s modular, best-of-breed method is designed to ensure platform agility and relevance despite rapid changes in mission demands. In addition, the SMX–DZYNE partnership offers continuous ISR coverage even in compromised environments where challenges confront traditional systems.

Besides its DZYNE collaboration, SMX also entered into a partnership with Torchlight in April 2024 to equip Elevate SR with the latter’s behavior-based artificial intelligence platform to boost client mission support.