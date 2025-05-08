Slalom Earns 2025 Google Cloud ​AI ​Partner of the Year Award for Public Sector

Slalom has been honored with the 2025 Google Cloud ​Artificial Intelligence ​Partner of the Year Award for Public Sector .

The global business and technology consulting company said it has won the Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award eight times since 2017.​​ The latest award follows Slalom’s expanded partnership with Google Public Sector, announced less than six months earlier.

Google Cloud ​AI ​Partner of the Year Award

The distinction celebrates partners who have played a major role in helping public sector organizations leverage generative AI for significant achievements on Google Cloud. As an AI partner, Slalom worked with ​Google Public Sector​ to empower Rutgers Business School, enabling its students and faculty to access Google Cloud​’s​ ​Vertex ​AI platform and over 150 AI foundation models. The institution can leverage these tools to provide hands-on experience with AI and potentially utilize it for teaching, learning and other applications in various disciplines, including business management, accountancy and marketing.

“Slalom’s recognition as Google Cloud’s AI Partner of the Year for the Public Sector underscores our commitment to empowering federal clients on their digital modernization journeys,” said CJ Donnelly , Slalom federal managing director.

“This award signifies our proven ability to help government agencies leverage advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence and machine learning, to enhance efficiency, optimize critical data and ultimately better serve their constituents. By combining Slalom’s deep public sector expertise with Google Cloud’s cutting-edge AI capabilities, we can enable federal clients to effectively harness the power of generative AI, driving innovation and building a more efficient and technologically advanced government for all,” he added.

“Google Cloud’s Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise,” stated Kevin Ichhpurani , president of global partner ecosystem at Google Cloud.