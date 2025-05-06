Skydio Delivers First Batch of X10D Drones to Army

Drone manufacturer Skydio has delivered the first batch of X10D small unmanned aircraft systems under the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 program.

An Army Transforming in Contact unit recently received hundreds of X10D systems before its scheduled deployment, Skydio said Monday. The sUAS will provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

Skydio’s Production Capacity

According to Skydio CEO and co-founder Adam Bry, the company can produce over 1,000 drones every month and can scale up the manufacturing rate to meet the Army’s urgent requirements.

“Ultimately, production readiness is deterrence. By investing in our production capacity, we can accelerate delivery of war-winning capabilities, making America’s enemies think twice before challenging the world’s most capable fighting force,” he added.

To date, Skydio drones are used by the U.S. military and armed forces in 25 partner countries. The company’s manufacturing facility in Hayward, California, can build an X10 and X10D drone in nine minutes.

Skydio X10D Features

Skydio X10D’s features include a 48 megapixel telephoto camera, a Teledyne FLIR Boson+ thermal sensor, artificial intelligence and autonomy technologies, a modular platform that supports third-party attachments and controllers, and an IP55 rating.

