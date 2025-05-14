seQure Cybersecurity Platform Launches on Oracle Cloud

seQure’s cybersecurity and data observability platform, Ground-Truth , is now available on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, serving clients across public, government, sovereign and dedicated regions.

Running on OCI, Ground-Truth enables customers to leverage artificial intelligence-powered threat detection while meeting data residency requirements, Oracle said Tuesday.

Additionally, Ground-Truth enables fast, adaptive security operations and integrates seamlessly with existing systems to manage large-scale data efficiently and accurately.

“This partnership helps our combined customers identify unknown cyber threats and anomalies faster and more accurately. In addition, it enables customers to benefit from OCI’s built-in security, leading performance, and flexibility,” said Rand Waldron , vice president at Oracle.

About Ground-Truth

Ground-Truth is a zero-trust enterprise monitoring platform that uses quantum-inspired algorithms, AI, machine learning and high-performance computing for real-time threat and anomaly detection. Compared to traditional rule-based tools, it significantly reduces false positives.