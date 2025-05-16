SentinelOne Secures FedRAMP-High Authorization for AI-Powered Security Platform

SentinelOne has revealed that its Purple AI, Singularity Cloud Security and Singularity Hyperautomation achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, authorization at the High Impact Level.

FedRAMP High Authorization Boosts Cybersecurity

The artificial intelligence-powered security company said Thursday the designation is the first instance that a cybersecurity AI analyst has achieved high-level status. It is also the first for a unified platform that delivers endpoint detection and response, or EDR, security information and event management, or SIEM, and cloud-native application protection platform, or CNAPP, capabilities. The FedRAMP High authorization enables U.S. federal, public sector, Defense Industrial Base and critical infrastructure entities to access SentinelOne’s AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities.

Empowering Security Teams with Expanded Capabilities

The newly authorized capabilities build upon the company’s existing FedRAMP High-Authorized Singularity Platform and Singularity Data Lake. These tools allow agencies to meet security and compliance mandates, such as Executive Order 14028 and Office of Management and Budget M-21-31 regulations.

They also streamline workflows for security operations center analysts to boost threat investigations and triage and automate threat response in real time. Analysts can leverage Purple AI to accelerate mean time to detect by 63 percent and mean time to respond by 55 percent. They also accelerate threat response by leveraging automation and orchestrating multi-step and multi-vendor response playbooks, enabling security teams to address cloud security vulnerabilities.

The expanded capabilities also reinforce cloud security by enhancing coverage and protection of cloud assets. Security teams can utilize CNAPP to enhance end-to-end cloud visibility and control. The no-code hyperautomation automates security operations, enabling teams to design, test, and deploy SecOps workflows quickly.