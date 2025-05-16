Industry Veteran Scott Ryan Joins Vertosoft Advisory Board

Government IT provider Vertosoft has named industry veteran Scott Ryan to the company’s advisory board. The experience that he brings to the position includes work as chief revenue officer of Frontline education and executive roles at Otelier, Wrike and Workiva, Vertosoft said Thursday.

Jay Colavita, Vertosoft president, expressed confidence that Ryan will significantly contribute to enhancing the company’s growth strategies and market presence.

“His proven track record in leading successful initiatives and fostering industry relationships aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional solutions and services to our clients,” the Vertosoft executive said.

Scott Ryan’s Career Highlights

Ryan is also currently serving as an operating adviser for the London-based private equity firm Hg, according to his LinkedIn profile. He previously had a stint of over 11 years at IBM, where he served last as vice president for security sales for North America.

A retired U.S. Army captain with over five years of service, Ryan earned a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

He conveyed his excitement in joining the Vertosoft Advisory Board, noting the company’s “differentiated ability to drive pipeline growth and deliver results” that he had seen first-hand as a CRO in multiple companies previously.

Board Support for Vertosoft Partners

The Vertosoft board was formed in July 2024, with Brian Strosser, former president of Optiv + ClearShark, being named its inaugural member. The board’s focus is not only on enhancing the growth strategies of the company but also providing market information to its suppliers and partners.

Vertosoft established its most recent partnership Tuesday with Darktrace Federal for the distribution of the latter’s cybersecurity products and services to government customers. Vyond, an animation software company based in San Mateo, California, also tapped Vertosoft earlier in April as government distributor of its animated video creation platform.