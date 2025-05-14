SciTec Broadens Footprint to Advance Defense, Space-Based Tech Development

SciTec has added new office space across all its operating sites in Colorado, Ohio and three other states to improve collaboration with government and industry partners, accommodate its increasing workforce and accelerate development in areas that are key to U.S. defense and space operations.

Addressing Demand for National Security Platforms Through Expanded Footprint

“We are seeing unprecedented growth in the sectors we support, and expanding our physical plant is critical to delivering timely, mission-driven solutions,” John Scavone, executive director of business operations at SciTec, said in a statement published Monday.

The expanded physical footprint will enable the scientific and engineering company to meet the growing demand for its space-based remote sensing, missile defense and command and control software platforms.

“This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering national security solutions and supporting the talented teams that make our work possible,” Scavano added.

SciTec will transfer to a new location in El Segundo, California, this summer. The company added a second building at its Boulder South campus in Colorado and secured another office building adjacent to its headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey.

Growing Workforce

SciTech said it intends to continue hiring across all its operating locations with a focus on software engineering, data science, physics and systems engineering.

The company routinely hires recent graduates from U.S. colleges and universities.