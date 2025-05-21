SAP NS2 & Palantir Partner to Bring AI-Driven Systems to Public Sector

SAP National Security Services has collaborated with Palantir Technologies to provide the public sector access to artificial intelligence-driven systems .

SAP NS2 said Tuesday the strategic partnership aims to support cloud modernization initiatives by enabling agencies to utilize AI platforms and SAP technologies to enhance problem-solving capabilities, decision-making and operational efficiency within government operations.

SAP, Palantir Offerings Enable Human-AI Collaboration

The collaboration, built around RISE with SAP, Palantir Foundry and Palantir Artificial Intelligence Platform, or AIP, will break down data silos and create a trusted harmonized data foundation within their entire enterprise, allowing real-world collaboration between humans and AI. With the SAP Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning, or ERP, Private customers can access real-time insights, intelligent automation and accelerated transformation efforts. The partnership also provides customers with the capability to protect data and business operations.

The partnership will also leverage SAP NS2’s applications in cloud environments that are compliant with International Traffic in Arms Regulations, or ITAR, Federal Risk Authorization Management Program and Department of Defense Impact Levels security standards.