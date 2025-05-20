Army Awards Sandtable R&D Contract on Agentic AI

The U.S. Army Contracting Command – Aberdeen Proving Ground, Adelphi, has tapped Sandtable for research and development support on advanced agentic artificial intelligence technologies for future Army warfighting capabilities under a $38 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Sandtable said Monday that the award calls for extending its services to the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Army Research Laboratory.

The company added that the contract provides flexibility in task orders that will explore AI systems with autonomous or semi-autonomous capabilities in complex and dynamic operational environments.

Focus on Practical Use

Sandtable’s R&D’s coverage areas in its agentic AI contract include reasoning, learning, planning and execution, with focus on practical applications in real-world scenarios. The IDIQ contract has a five-year tenure expected for completion on May 13, 2030, according to a Department of Defense announcement last week. The contract will support the overall R&D priorities of DEVCOM ARL and the Army’s modernization goals.

Brian Hamilton, Sandtable’s CEO, said the award provides the company an opportunity to further develop the “novel concepts” on agentic AI use that it has presented to the Army.

“We bring significant experience in operationalizing AI, and a key focus of this partnership will be developing the necessary infrastructure and methodologies to transition agentic AI capabilities effectively to operational warfighters at the edge,” added the company’s head.